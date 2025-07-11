KBBBLOG

KBBBLOG

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
anna's avatar
anna
7d

My sweet old Honda Fit got two new front tires, two new rear shocks and an oil change. Last oil change she needed a serpentine belt. Whatever that is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thom Hines's avatar
Thom Hines
Jul 12

You're killing it on the procrastiworking! Look at all the eras you've established during your early summer era. There's too many good things to comment on here other than to reiterate that it's important to always eat your pretzels.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Kate Bingaman-Burt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture