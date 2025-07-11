Daily Purchase Drawings for 5.25.25 → 5.31.25

I am writing this post as part of my patented procrastiworking process, where I actually need to be working on writing my TypeCon talk, but instead, I am doing other not-as-urgent items from my to-do list. I am going to get so much done while I avoid writing this talk. I can’t wait!



Unanswered emails? Watch out, I am coming for you.

Website? You’re about to get updated (JK, who are we fooling). Also, I know that my workspace at Outlet as well as my workspace at home will get a deep clean because not only do I indulge in the dark arts of procrastiworking, but I am a dedicated practitioner of procrasticleaning as well.



Welcome to this month’s edition of Daily Purchase Drawings!



Some purchases of note:



→Two drawings were dedicated to making sure that we could listen to KMHD on our stereo receiver at home. For non-Portland folks, KMHD is the best jazz radio station. We keep it on 24/7 in our house. One of my summer goals for 2024 was to upgrade our stereo, which I accomplished thanks to an old receiver that belonged to my dad. Another 2024 summer goal was to get a will, which never happened and has since been moved to my 2025 summer goals list. I think it’s safe to say that upgrading your stereo is more fun than getting a will, so I am going to give myself a pass on failing this to-do list item.



→Also, Hank and I went to the mall.

Daily Purchase Drawings for 6.1.25 → 6.7.25

→I have been slowly collecting garden tools over the last few months, and I am pretty pleased with how aggressive this steel garden knife looks, but not pleased with how pathetic it is at digging out weeds.



→Also, in purchasing fails, I was correct in my original assessment that this bizarre bunion corrector wouldn’t make my big toe feel better, because it doesn’t help in the slightest. (Yes, internet friends, I have a bunion.)

Daily Purchase Drawings for 6.8.25 → 6.14.25

→ We sadly said goodbye to the beloved Hammer and Jacks toy store here in Portland. Six of their yellow metal pegboards live on in our garage. Part of our goodbye process was visiting the playroom where Hank spent many hours when he was little. Portland has lost three local toy stores this spring/summer, and it’s bumming me out.



→ The plastic inflatable pool purchased on June 8th is already in the garbage.



→ And the purchase of Squidward on June 9th symbolizes the beginning of our SpongeBob watching marathon. We started on episode 1, season 1, and we are currently on episode 4, season 5.

Daily Purchase Drawings for 6.15.25 → 6.21.25

→ We rang in the beginning of Neighborhood Garage Sale Season™ in Portland by attending the annual Laurelhurst Garage Sale. Our big score was a VHS + DVD combo player. Now I need to find an aux cord, and we will be in business.



→ The neck fan purchased on June 17th was worn many times while I was frustrated about having a broken car AC. (Editor’s note: AC is now fixed, and I have a great mechanic for you if you live in Portland. Let me know!)



→ Also, both of the goggles that were purchased on June 20th were returned due to not fitting Hank’s face. We have a pair of good old Speedo goggles that are currently getting the job done.

Daily Purchase Drawings for 6.22.25 → 6.28.25

→ We said goodbye and Happy Birthday to my friend and colleague, Michael Vasquez! He’s heading to Tyler School of Art to start his MFA in Printmaking, and he will be missed both at Outlet and PSU!

→ I only drew the Moonstruck shirt, but I also got a Close Encounters of the Third Kind shirt from Grilka Press here in Portland. The Johann Sebastian Bach one is currently sitting in my cart.

I started the preliminary planning for a riso-printed book showcasing a selection of the last 20 years of Daily Purchase Drawings. I want to print it at Outlet, and it will also function as part of a riso sample book, highlighting drawings, writings, and photos from this project, along with using all of our ink colors, multiple paper samples, some cool binding techniques, and other fun bells and whistles. I mentioned that I love to procrastinate at the beginning of this post, but this is a project that I am going to tackle AFTER FINISHING my Typecon talk. Thanks again for your encouragement to move forward with making a book!

The toy car is filled with books about Michael Jordan, World Religions, and Backyard Renovations.

Going to leave you with a photo of the insane tire shop waiting room that I was in a few weeks ago when I needed my back tires replaced (this hasn’t been a good month for my sweet old Honda Fit: new front brakes, broken AC, and surprise back tires…oh my). But I did find my new favorite tire shop located at 181st and Burnside with the most maximalist waiting room of my dang dreams!

Thanks for reading, and now it’s time to pick Hank up from Bike Camp where he learned how to ride his bike this week. Go Hank GO!



🚲 KBB