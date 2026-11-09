Part of the Daily Purchase Drawing Sketchbooks collection.







Every day, I make one drawing directly into my sketchbook. One drawing, one page, always in black ink with my trusty Faber-Castell FH pen. I’ve been using Shinola sketchbooks since 2017, and each one usually lasts about three months, which means I fill roughly four books a year. No elaborate setup, no precious materials. Just a pen, a page, and whatever object happens to best tell the story of my day. I finished this sketchbook well over a month ago, but it seems fitting to post three months of summer daily drawings on the first dark, dark week of November.

I was already missing those long, sunny days, but sitting here filming this on my freshly cleaned worktable at home, thinking about upcoming holiday markets and all of the rain and darkness ahead, I’m missing summer even more. The garden soil, open swim nights, trips to Wild Waves, and warm evenings listening to live music. All of these little things that made their way into this volume of my sketchbook collection.

Back to the bin of sketchbooks that opened this post. I keep them all on a shelf next to my desk at Outlet. Leland was concerned about the growing tower of books and commented the other day that the pile was making them a little nervous. There is zero reason to keep my sketchbooks up in the loft of our very small risograph print shop other than the fact that it feels good to have them close to me. I could easily store them in a closet, but I like the fortress that I am building upstairs, even if it threatens to tumble down on top of one of our riso patrons below.

Watch out for tumbling sketchbooks from above the next time you visit Outlet.



:)

KBB