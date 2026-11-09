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Faythe Levine's avatar
Faythe Levine
2d

I feel so lucky that I've gotten the chance to flip through some of those pages when putting your show together! Thanks for sharing!

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1 reply by Kate Bingaman-Burt
Amy Burek's avatar
Amy Burek
2d

Oh man, they've got those I SURVIVED books at Mo's school library and he is obsessed

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1 reply by Kate Bingaman-Burt
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