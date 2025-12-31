Hank’s Advent Calendar on December Eve.

I love risoprinting sheets of Letraset.

I was gifted a few Sunday afternoon hours alone in Outlet towards the end of November and drew these drawings, which all became new prints for the 2025 holiday market season. Except the bang comb. I still like this drawing, so there still might be hope.

My desk at home was filled with pre-fired ceramics and foam clay in various states of completion for the entire month of November and early December.

I made a paper chain kit to ride the coattails of 2025, being The Year of the Paper Chain™ (I read this somewhere, and I am sorry for actually typing this).

Me with assembled paperchain kit during a delirious market prep day in early December at Outlet.

Hank makes the drawings, and I do the printing. The 2025 card collection that he sold at Mall Rats.

I am passionate about editioning. I know it’s sort of silly for riso, but I love the ritual.

This is where I editioned a pile of hot dog prints upside down by accident. I still love editioning.

Neverending Story was one of the few non-disaster movies that Hank and I consumed in December. Once we ran out of Stranger Things, we dove into what I can only describe as late 90s/ early 2000s Disaster-Core with Deep Impact, Dante’s Peak, and One Day After Tomorrow. Neverending Story was watched because of the Stranger Things reference in season 4, I think?

Happy end of 2025!

Happy almost New Year!

More words (and photos and drawings) in 2026!

As always, thanks for reading and looking,



xo-KBB