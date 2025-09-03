KBBBLOG

KBBBLOG

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thom Hines's avatar
Thom Hines
Sep 4

I love that the obvious implication of your caption is that sleepy Michael Stipes would go to a Weird Al concert and not that Weird Al would go to an REM break-of-dawn BYOTOC (Bring your own take-out coffee) sing-a-long concert. I imagine that's what Michael's doing based on the coffee he's holding, the comfy shirt he's wearing, and how tired he looks. Anyway, I'm a big fan of all the grids present, whether on nacho-covered knees or on headless undershirts. Go Grids! Go Cornhuskers!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Kate Bingaman-Burt and others
Jill CampbellMason's avatar
Jill CampbellMason
Sep 3

love each photo, worth AT LEAST 10,000 words!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kate Bingaman-Burt
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kate Bingaman-Burt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture