My ever-growing deli counter sticker collection.

Rerun 2 painting find.

Biggest family accomplishment of the summer: Climbing Angel’s Rest with a good attitude.

Nacho cheese knees.

Being reminded of how much I love the Cars while on a lunch date with Hank at Pizza Jerk.

Lost a few weeks of my life prepping for my TypeCon Keynote. Worth it!

Sorry, Leland, but you have a new cat now named Twinsie. Hank is in Leland’s treehouse, welcoming Twinsie home.

Self Portrait.

Mom and Kory got me Auntie Anne’s mall signage for my birthday.

This bag contains my every Monday summer school lunch: Two chicken tacos, chips, and a Diet Coke from Chopollos.

No, Michael Stipe was not at the Weird Al concert that we attended on August 14th, but he did make an appearance in the pop culture video montages. Musical Heroes!

A moment with my mom’s rose bush.

Star Wars Summer.

Prepping for Hank’s first Nebraska game this fall.



See you soon, Fall!



XOXO,

KBB



