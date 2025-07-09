KBBBLOG

KBBBLOG

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Davin Trail-Risk's avatar
Davin Trail-Risk
Jul 11

I have also been asked numerous times about the seniors discount at Goodwill.

I haven't known until today how much I wanted to have my house washed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kate Bingaman-Burt
Kelley Clink (they/she)'s avatar
Kelley Clink (they/she)
Jul 10Edited

1. I hope you said yes to the cashier at Goodwill.

2. the lettering on that house wash sign is so good.

3. fart school made me guffaw

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kate Bingaman-Burt
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kate Bingaman-Burt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture