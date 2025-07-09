Driving around with my 6-year-old chasing down fireworks.

Smoke Bombs.

The cashier at Goodwill asked me if I wanted my senior citizen discount.

Hank dropped 2 out of his 3 hot dogs.

The aimlessness of a holiday.

Sparklers with grandma.

Feeling sick about chatgpt.

I can’t get the handmade signs that advertise roof repair and house washing out of my head.

Searching for a Sandy Cheeks plushie (harder to find than you think).

Paying bills.

Driving to camp.

Waiting for camp to be over.

Picking up from camp.

Watering the plants.

Drink more water.

We only eat hamburgers and I am fine with this.

See you all sooner than later. I promise.

XO KBB