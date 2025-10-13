KBBBLOG

KBBBLOG

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrea La Rose's avatar
Andrea La Rose
6dEdited

One essay about looking closely that I often return to is the one from about ten years ago in Harvard magazine in which the art history professor talks about the assignment she gives to freshman where they have to spend three hours with a work of art and document it. I write about it and link to it here: https://twochords.substack.com/p/listening-and-responding-i

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Kate Bingaman-Burt and others
Katie's avatar
Katie
4d

I love Wendy MacNaughton’s TED talk! Love the exercise of using a blind contour to slow down and really LOOK 👀

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kate Bingaman-Burt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture