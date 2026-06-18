Very pleased to share a link to this very handmade ode to my 20-year Daily Purchase Drawing project. I have written many times about wanting to make something special to mark the anniversary, and when Faythe Levine invited me to be part of a 2 person show at Women’s Studio Workshop earlier this spring, I doubled down on making this book a reality. I love a deadline. Let’s GO!



Let's take a look inside, shall we?



Over the last several months I’ve spent a lot of time digging through sketchbooks, hard drives, Flickr archives, old zines, Instagram posts, and piles of paper that I probably should have organized years ago. What emerged is not a chronological history of the project, but a partial index of twenty years of routines, repetitions, habits, comforts, necessities, and everyday objects.

The book contains 1,154 drawings selected from more than 6,000 Daily Purchase Drawings, along with two companion zines documenting our first year in Portland (2008–2009) and Hank’s first year (2018–2019).

It’s risograph-printed, coil-bound, signed, numbered, and very, very handmade.

Pre-orders are now open, and you can find more details here.



Drawing photobooth strips might be one of my favorite things to do. Photobooth strips from 2010-2025.

New here? Want to learn more about my Daily Purchase Drawing Project? Here is a post from earlier this year where I dive into the origins a bit more. So much has happened over the last two and a half months, which I will save for future posts, but for now, let’s catch up on April and May Daily Purchase Drawings! Gonna save June for when June is done (we still have two weeks! the month isn’t over! whew!).

Hope you like the book. I still like it, which honestly speaks volumes, and I can’t wait for more folks to be able to take a peek.

Thanks for reading,

KBB