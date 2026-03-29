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Megan A Arnold's avatar
Megan A Arnold
Mar 29

OMG same about my parents unloading books. And I didn't think to dibs on my dad's typewriter and he took it to the thrift store, boo for me.

My most recent experiencing of Lonesome Dove was listening to the audiobook. Started on a road trip from CA to Texas for the total eclipse, but did not get all the way through it on that trip. Did eventually finish, which was sad - being in the story is like being in a different world, was hard to come out. And there are parts toward the end that had me crying.

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Faythe Levine's avatar
Faythe Levine
Mar 30

The smell of rubber cement will always remind me of my dad's layouts for his business flyers, and him teaching me to roll it into a ball that could pick up the "extra" around something that had be fixed onto paper.

In unrelated thoughts: I'm using this space to ask something that JUST occurred to me even though I'm going to talk to you later and you may not see this before then. Did your grandma go to school at the Layton School of Art in Milwaukee? That would really bring things full circle.

AND, those tiny beers will always remind me of the Midwest were you get them as a "beer back" to your bloody mary.

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