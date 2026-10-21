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Lysa Flower's avatar
Lysa Flower
7d

It sounds like, what's that movie? Everything, Everywhere, All at once... But more good things happening and less hot dog fingers 👋

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2 replies by Kate Bingaman-Burt and others
Jeff Brummer's avatar
Jeff Brummer
8d

Delightful update & congrats on the new digs and the new car! 🙌

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1 reply by Kate Bingaman-Burt
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