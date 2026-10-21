Foot Selfie in our now iconic pink stairwell at the new art building.

I am writing to you from the other side of planning a huge grand opening party for the new Jordan Schnitzer School of Art + Art History + Design, which took place a week ago, on October 13th, 2026. This entire summer has been knee-deep in bringing a brand-new art building online for students and faculty this fall, and now we are almost four weeks into the term, and I think we are doing it. I have my final grand opening meeting in two hours, and then I am teaching a riso workshop this afternoon, so my plan is to jam out this Substack and hopefully get back into a writing rhythm. Long story short: I loved being part of this new building project. I started at PSU in 2008 (this is my 19th year! What?), and working toward making this building a reality has been insane in the best way. It's the biggest thing I have ever had my hands in, and I have learned, and am still learning, so much. For the architecture nerds reading this, you can learn more about the building over at Lever Architecture. If you are in Portland, come see the building; I would love to show you around and give you an incredibly granular tour of all of the things.

just a few of MANY of my building photo collection

But now it is week four of the term; the party is over; the building is open; students have replaced the architectural people renderings that I have been staring at for so long, and so far, so good. Over the last many months, I kept telling myself: This is a once-in-a-lifetime event. You will never be doing this again. In your LIFE. This is it! And I am so glad that I got to be part of the ride!

My standard-issue syllabus and notebook for DES 224 Storytelling and Narrative at PSUGD

I am teaching sophomores (DES 224 Storytelling and Narrative) again this fall and am very lucky to be co-teaching with the talented Zab Shavrick. They graduated from Parsons a few years ago, moved to Portland, and interviewed at Outlet for a part-time printer position; Leland and I both fell in love with their energy, talent, and enthusiasm. They expressed interest in teaching this summer, and this fall they gracefully stepped in as my co-teacher to a sweet crew of sophomores, where we are currently working on a storyboarding project, gearing up for a postage stamp exercise, and rounding out the term with a children’s book project. Meanwhile, we are writing and drawing in our DES 224 composition notebooks (see syllabus and said notebook above).

Zab was sleep-deprived and stayed out late dancing the night before because they are 26 and this might be one of my most favorite ages?

Zab also tabled behind us at last weekend’s Portland Zine Symposium and jammed out this sweet drawing of me. I wish I had those pants. My actual pants were green-and-brown leopard print, which is admittedly a difficult pattern to draw on the fly, and stripes are way more fun.

Zab also helped ship out all of the Proof of Purchase pre-orders! If you received one of my books, Zab wrapped each book in tissue and stuck a roast beef and cheese sticker on it. Thanks, Zab! If you missed the pre-order, we just re-listed the book in our online shop…it’s back, baby!

I also brought seven yellow cups filled with cherry tomatoes to Outlet today. I think this is the last of the garden for the year. Every year, my love for my weirdo garden grows. Can’t wait to see what happens next year. My favorite summer meal has been Amy’s microwave broccoli and mac and cheese, with almost a whole bag of greens from Grower’s Outlet mixed with Martin’s Swiss dressing, Parmesan, and an insane amount of Cherry Tomatoes. And two pieces of toast. Then I sprinkled 21 Season Salute from Trader Joe’s over the top of it all. Follow me for more recipes.

The bigger purchases this month are a tattoo (my third) to commemorate the building (a ladder), no longer driving a Honda Fit (Clifton drives it now), and joining the Subaru coven of former Fit drivers (hi Briar and Kat). I miss my Fit, but I love my seat warmers, and I love having a car that’s not from 2013 (hello, technology!).

Friday night, I am invited to talk about two music videos along with six other designers to close out Portland Design Month. After giving myself a two-hour time limit two nights ago to pick only two, I landed on Pulp’s Common People and The B-52s' Deadbeat Club. Trust, this was a hard choice.

So I am leaving you all with these two incredible music videos. Jarvis Cocker! Giant Shopping Cart! Saturated Colors! Weird Theatrical Energy! And the B-52s? What a dreamy and cool crew of friends dancing around with torn sheets in the rain. Plus Michael Stipe is at the party? Count me in. No wonder I wanted to go to UGA in Athens for college when I was in high school! COME ON!



Okay, gotta hop into a Zoom!

KBB