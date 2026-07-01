June consisted of the end of school and then moving a school and then unpacking a school. Also, so many bags of dirt. New shoes for sore feet. New pillow for stiff neck and a refill of fancy lotion for my dry hands. Also, bought a frying pan.

Spread from Proof of Purchase: 20 Years of Daily Purchase Drawings, 2006–2026

Thanks for all of the pre-orders on my new book and the kind words. We will be shipping in August, in case you want to get on the Proof of Purchase Book Train! All aboard! Let’s GO!



Happy July, All!



KBB



