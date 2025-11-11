Paul Simon through the eras. Please, someone, hire me to make not-so-flattering portraits of celebrities. STRANGELY, THERE HAVE NEVER BEEN ANY TAKERS.

I’m doubling down on my effort to listen to more records with Hank in the evenings as we work on projects at our large dining room table before the bedtime routine begins at 8 p.m. On the few nights we’ve managed to do it, the albums in rotation have been Paul Simon’s Graceland, Willie Nelson’s Red Headed Stranger, and S.E. Rogie’s The Sounds of S.E. Rogie. All three are perfect soundtracks for sitting with your seven-year-old as you try to get a head start on making foam clay erasers and pencils for upcoming holiday markets—and while he works on his own foam clay creations, which he’s convinced will be a hit. Right now, he believes tiny tornadoes will be big this winter 2025 season. I fear I’ve instilled in him the idea that anything he makes needs to be sold, which is a bad habit I’ve also picked up.

End of the Rainbow was the stereo shop that was the only place where you could buy CDs. This is an ad I found in a scanned PDF of the November 30th, 1988, Missouri Miner , the newspaper published by the students of UMR (University of Missouri-Rolla).

Graceland was released in 1986, when I was 9 years old—just a few years older than Hank. I remember it being one of the first CDs my dad bought from a music and stereo shop in the small nearby town of Rolla, Missouri, whose name I can’t recall, but I’m pretty sure it had "Rainbow" in the title. If anyone reading is familiar with Rolla, Missouri, around the mid-80s, please let me know if you remember the tiny stereo shop that also sold new-fangled CDs. Google isn't helping me, and I worry I’ll spend my two hours of writing this newsletter searching for its name. (UPDATE: It was called End of the Rainbow. If you want to read a copy of the November 30th, 1988 edition of the Missouri Miner, where I found the ad above, click here.) We lived in an even smaller town twenty minutes away, with our house at the end of a gravel road on the bluffs of the Gasconade River. My dad liked a LOUD stereo, and a core memory of mine is him pushing our stereo to the loudest it could go before it distorted the sound. I remember walking up the big hill before reaching our house and hearing Graceland LOUD. LOUD. LOUD.



So nice, I drew them twice



Paul Simon has been a musical thread throughout my entire life, even before I was born. My mom and dad saw Simon and Garfunkel in 1968 at Iowa State in Ames, a few months after they started dating. Mom still keeps the ticket stubs in one of her scrapbooks (which I admired when I was growing up, and just typing this reminds me that I should look through them and document some of the colorful pages). The internet recently told me that the Ames, Iowa, concert is famous for being the spot where the audience’s handclapping during the Everly Brothers’ cover of “Bye Bye Love” was recorded. That recording was later used in the live version of the song on their Bridge Over Troubled Water album. THANK YOU, INTERNET!



Thanks to an ebay seller for the photos of The Graceland tour booklet.



Mom and Dad went to see the Graceland tour when it came to the Fox Theater in St. Louis, and it was the first time we ever had a babysitter spend the night. Her name was Angie Parker, and she was one of my favorite babysitters. I remember she fried hamburgers in the kitchen, and it stank up the whole house, but it felt EXOTIC because Dad only cooked hamburgers on the outdoor grill. Mom and Dad returned the next day with a very glossy Graceland program from the show that I must have flipped through hundreds of times over the next several years. I should check and see if Mom still has it, along with those scrapbooks.

I drew this in 2019 when I was still in deep baby mode with Hank. It’s one of my very few iPad drawings.

The album before Graceland was Hearts and Bones, and I can confidently say the song Hank has listened to the most in his life is Rene and Georgette Magritte with their Dog After the War. It was one of his favorite songs I would sing it to him repeatedly, and it eventually became one of his sleep songs that we listened to on repeat before he fell asleep. He only stopped doing this a few months ago, but I have documented this song in various drawings and in end-of-year Spotify wraps, where it has topped the charts. So, as I was flipping through my records trying to pick a few for him to hear, Graceland just made sense. He didn’t complain, so I see it as a success. I will save my thoughts on Willie Nelson and S.E. Rogie for a future newsletter, but trust me, they rule.

Also, if you want to see a not-great music video that deeply leans into early 80s DIGITAL and features Carrie Fisher, might I recommend this one?

Daily Purchase Drawings for 9.29.25 → 10.5.25

I love my Lorien Stern Snake shirt. I believe this style is sold out, but she has plenty of other tempting clothing items if you're shopping. I also think I collect oversized crayon banks; this is my second one. We've entered our Wimpy Kid phase. I'm currently on book five as I write this.



Daily Purchase Drawings for 10.6.25 → 10.12.25

Watch out for some new patterns — thanks to Jen Stady for inspiring me to get these refillable chisel markers during a recent workshop she taught our students at PSUGD. Also, did I really start a new school year if I don’t get a $50 parking ticket? Also, Partly Shop in Portland is cute as heck, and I deeply love this sticker.

Daily Purchase Drawings for 10.13.25 → 10.19.25

I took my students on a field trip to Everyday Music to look at real records for their music packaging project, and I bought a Desmond Dekker album (and Sweet and Dandy by Toots and the Maytals). We love Wednesday in this house (hence the Gushers purchase on 10.13.25). I needed to replenish my graph paper supply since I have a lot of lettering I need to work on over the next few months, and your gal needs a guide.

Daily Purchase Drawings for 10.20.25 → 10.26.25

I have drawn all of Hank’s school photos since pre-school. It’s a tradition that I LOVE. We went to Nebraska to take Hank to his first Husker game. Clifton bought a Nebraska scarf, and I bought a bootleg Herbie Husker sweatshirt from Jake’s smokeshop. My sister-in-law, Casey, and I bought a puzzle at Goodwill in Grand Island, thinking Hank might want to put it together with us, but he showed zero interest, so Casey and I locked in and jammed it out.

Daily Purchase Drawings for 10.27.25 → 11.2.25

I love Dollar Country, and I was stoked to purchase this sticker from Secret Room on November 1st. Also, I know you might THINK the TJ’s corn candles are FLYING off the shelves, but breaking news: I was at my local Trader Joe’s last night, and they still had plenty. GIVE THE GIFT OF CORN!



More drawings and words soon,

Thanks for reading!

XO KBB