KBBBLOG

KBBBLOG

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tara Kate's avatar
Tara Kate
2d

Thank you for reminding me of how much I loved Graceland. I went back and listened to the title track. Poetry and great musicianship. Wonderful! Great post, Kate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kate Bingaman-Burt
Andrew Moran's avatar
Andrew Moran
6h

I love reading these

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kate Bingaman-Burt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture