Drawing of a mug that I made a few years ago, which was based on a photo of a purchase of said mug from 2003. The mug is gone. The drawing is gone, but the jpeg remains. I miss this mug, and I don’t know who has the drawing, but I am glad I have the jpeg.

Photographic evidence of the above mug and a pair of pants purchased at a thrift store in Lincoln, Nebraska, on July 14th, 2003. This was part of when I documented all of my purchases from 2002 to 2004. I miss those pants, too.

It’s March 1st. At the start of February, I traveled to Lincoln, Nebraska, where I was invited to kick off the spring semester of lectures at the Sheldon Museum at the University of Nebraska. I attended graduate school in Lincoln in the early 2000s (2001 to 2004, to be exact), and I really loved it. You can read a quasi-sappy official UNL interview with me rambling about how much I loved it. My lifelong grad school buddy, Jenni Freidman, flew to Lincoln to hang out with me while we spent a few days pretending it was 2003. She’s the best.

Me in my grad school studio. Apparently, it was turned over to the Art History offices, so I wasn’t able to see it. Which is good because I can always remember it like this. I still have this shirt. Photo by Ian Whitmore .

This wave of nostalgia really set the tone for February. I’ve been thinking about all the different iterations of work, images, the internet, and what it means to create and share work online actively for 25 years (Lincoln is where it all started), and what it signifies—if it signifies anything at all. How I can have photos, which turn into drawings, then those drawings get scanned and shared, and how the original drawing can either be sold, lost, or given away, leaving you with a jpeg or a memory. From 2D to 3D, to ones and zeros, liked and shared, then lost and found again.

Self Portrait of the artist at 25. Purchase documentation, circa 2003, uploaded to my website, Obsessive Consumption dot com.

One of these days, I’m going to find all my files from the project that started *wildly gestures around* all of this. My first internet art project was a website that documented all my purchases from 2002 to 2004. It was built in Flash. It’s very dead now. But it was named Site of the Day by both USA Today and Yahoo News (you can laugh, it’s okay). My nostalgia for the way I felt about the promise of what the Internet could do in the early 2000s has always been in the back of my mind, but the sound of that promise—the feeling of building something weird, fun, dumb, and brilliant with what felt like so many others at the time—has been ringing loudly in my mind especially over the past several years. I miss the internet. I miss the days when it was a place to just play and delight, and where you could meet other people doing the same. I’m still friends with many of those folks. I don’t want to sound like Old Man Yelling at Clouds™, so I’ll stop now and go back to figuring out how I can organize my files from the last 25 years. If you want to see a Flickr set of all these purchases from ages 25 and 26, click here. Maybe I’ll write more about this. Maybe I won’t. I like to look forward. Looking back makes my head spin a bit.

Some of the drawings that I remembered to document before they went off with their owners.

Yesterday, I did one of my favorite activities: popping into a shop and drawing for a few hours. The Yo Store hosted me while I drew pictures of items customers bought. I really enjoy chatting with people, drawing what they purchase, and making quick objects they can keep, gift, or toss.

Left: I am very pleased to be drawing a fancy toothbrush. Right: I was excited to find my stamp, which I made a few years ago, for these drawing events. Photo snapped by my friend Kris Evans . I drew the pink pen that she purchased, in case you were wondering.

West Elm, 2015

The image above was taken over 10 years ago. I had an awkward but somewhat great event at West Elm. People didn’t understand what I was doing and were a little annoyed that I was asking to draw their purchases, so I just wandered around the shop and painted objects I found on the shelves. I still had a good time.

All of January 2026.

February 1-7th, 2026

Feb 8th through 15h, 2026

February 16th through 22nd, 2026

Feb 27th through March 1st, 2026

I am racing against the clock of my computer battery. It’s at 12%, and I’m upstairs, and it’s ten at night, and I don’t want to go downstairs to get my charger. Hank fell asleep on me at 7:30 while watching The X-Files with me. We’ve started from the beginning and are working our way through season one, having a very good time. Now, he’s on the couch next to me, sleeping while I watch the new Paul McCartney documentary called Man on the Run (get it?). Even though I am writing this, I am also somewhat paying attention to that, and between him in Get Back and now watching this, I can safely say he’s my favorite Beatle. My sweet and sappy, hard-working, talented king! I know we are all relieved that I have finally weighed in on this pressing question.



Okay, I am at 6%.



I know I got all Sad About the Internet™ earlier in the post, but writing, sharing, and connecting with folks are among my favorite things to do, and the Internet is still a great place to do so. Thanks for being here and thanks for reading. I am going to leave you with one of my favorite images to share on MARCH 1st (which it still is for the next 90 minutes).

“February to March” by Saul Steinberg, colored pencil, graphite, ink, and watercolor on paper, 21-1/2″ x 14-3/4″ (54.6 cm x 37.5 cm), 1968. © The Saul Steinberg Foundation.

Saul Steinberg was my first favorite writer and drawer of things, and he still knocks me on my butt. Good job, Saul.



Goodbye February. Hello March.



❤️ KBB ☘️

