What July Looked Like (One Purchase at a Time)
Gas, Ghostbusters, breakfast sandwiches, and a Darth Vader mask for Hank.
Hi and welcome to all the new folks who joined after last month’s Landon interview! Every month, I share a little dispatch of my daily purchase drawings and this one’s for July.
I am going back to only giving myself two hours to write these entries. I have fallen off the wagon regarding giving myself restraints in writing, and as a result, I have talked myself out of writing anything at all. So I have left Outlet, posted up outside of Crema Coffee, am currently battling bees for dominance over my sandwich and coffee, and my two-hour timer started about five minutes ago.
Hank returns to school in a little over a week, and this also kicks off my back-to-school prep mode for Portland State Graphic Design. I hate it when people declare that summer is over, but, well, it’s getting there, friends.
The Landon Interview brought so many of you here, and it’s been fun sharing the responses with him. He’s very delighted that you’re delighted. Bonus: I finally got to meet him in person, after many texts about which signs to adopt. It was a very hard choice, but I landed on the rainbow and sun Roof Clean duo.
The rainbow Roof Clean sign even made it into my TypeCon keynote earlier this month—proof below. The talk went well, and prepping for it gave me excuses for new slides, a new website (still working on it), and even a new zine about zines (stay tuned). Very grateful. More photos from the talk can be seen here.
Hank is now in his Darth Vader era (see above photo from his 7th birthday, where he stayed up until exactly 10:33 pm—the time he was born).
So that’s July. Summer winding down, teeth on their way out, helmets buckled on, and plenty of Tic Tacs, pizza, and pool days in between. Thanks for following along, whether this is your first dispatch or you’ve been here for a bit. It still amazes me how a paper-mâché PEZ dispenser, a thrifted dress, or a Darth Vader mask can stack up into a breadcrumb trail of memory. Thanks for being here, and I’ll be back soon.
xoxo
KBB
PS: Darth says Hi.
PPS: This was written in two hours. We are so back!
I have a 9-year-old Hank who considers National Treasure the "greatest movie of all time." Happy Birthday to your Hank!
I'm so glad I got the see the Darth Vader mask in action. You're a good mom. AND The new site is looking legit! PS - I spent way more than my allotted time, as always, looking at your stuff. Maybe next month!