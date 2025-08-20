Daily Purchase Drawings for 6.29.25 → 7.5.25

Hi and welcome to all the new folks who joined after last month’s Landon interview! Every month, I share a little dispatch of my daily purchase drawings and this one’s for July.



I am going back to only giving myself two hours to write these entries. I have fallen off the wagon regarding giving myself restraints in writing, and as a result, I have talked myself out of writing anything at all. So I have left Outlet, posted up outside of Crema Coffee, am currently battling bees for dominance over my sandwich and coffee, and my two-hour timer started about five minutes ago.

Hank returns to school in a little over a week, and this also kicks off my back-to-school prep mode for Portland State Graphic Design. I hate it when people declare that summer is over, but, well, it’s getting there, friends.



The Landon Interview brought so many of you here, and it’s been fun sharing the responses with him. He’s very delighted that you’re delighted. Bonus: I finally got to meet him in person, after many texts about which signs to adopt. It was a very hard choice, but I landed on the rainbow and sun Roof Clean duo.

Met Landon! I am the proud owner of two of his signs!

I Love Sign.

The rainbow Roof Clean sign even made it into my TypeCon keynote earlier this month—proof below. The talk went well, and prepping for it gave me excuses for new slides, a new website (still working on it), and even a new zine about zines (stay tuned). Very grateful. More photos from the talk can be seen here.

Daily Purchase Drawings for 7.6.25 → 7.12.25

Pictures from our hike at Salmon River (where the gas purchase on 7.06.25 happened), a Popeye Magazine from 1983 (picked up on 7.09.25), my amazing new paper-mâché PEZ dispenser made by Kim Baise (7.08.25), and a great image of The Cars that hangs on the wall at Pizza Jerk from our lunch on 7.12.25.

Daily Purchase Drawings for 7.13.25 → 7.19.25

Daily Purchase Drawings for 7.20.25 → 7.26.25

Daily Purchase Drawings for 7.27.25 → 8.2.25

Late night photo of Hank on his birthday in our TV room probably watching Star Wars or SpongeBob.

Hank is now in his Darth Vader era (see above photo from his 7th birthday, where he stayed up until exactly 10:33 pm—the time he was born).



So that’s July. Summer winding down, teeth on their way out, helmets buckled on, and plenty of Tic Tacs, pizza, and pool days in between. Thanks for following along, whether this is your first dispatch or you’ve been here for a bit. It still amazes me how a paper-mâché PEZ dispenser, a thrifted dress, or a Darth Vader mask can stack up into a breadcrumb trail of memory. Thanks for being here, and I’ll be back soon.

xoxo

KBB



PS: Darth says Hi.

PPS: This was written in two hours. We are so back!





