The inside of my planner. Taken while I wait for roadside service to come and jump my car.

My daily carry is an overstuffed planner full of Very Important Things™: lists, meetings, about a thousand dot stickers, receipts that make me laugh (like Hank’s very specific burger order), and this recent photobooth strips documenting the milestone of Hank’s last Saturday before he started 2nd grade from a few weeks ago.

And of course, I drew the photobooth strip.

I make every attempt to jam our Saturdays with a mix of the ridiculous and the ordinary: grocery shopping, playgrounds, seasonal events, and the occasional surprise. Hank and I have been doing these Saturday rambles since he was three. He’s seven now. I try not to think too hard about the future Saturdays when he’ll want to spend them with friends instead of me. Which is great! Friends are great! But for now, I have my wandering buddy who is always game to explore.

Documentation of yesterday while I wait in my car.

Today is Sunday. I am currently parked in front of the library with a dead car battery because I left my headlights on during a phone call (a Classic Kate Car Office™ mistake). Roadside assistance says 45–75 minutes. Honestly, I’m rooting for 75 because I’m already enjoying this unexpected solo car office session.

These last weeks have been all about gearing up for the new school year, focusing on what I can actually control, and making sure I didn’t get dry sockets after my wisdom teeth came out on September 8th (all good, thank you).

Want to see August’s Daily Purchase Drawings? Great! Here we go:



I am still stuck in my dead car, but I managed to write a post! Huzzah! Thank you for reading, and I will see you with a September Daily Purchase Drawing Dispatch very soon, considering it is freaking SEPTEMBER 21st already. Sending everyone lots of love as we navigate this world together. Thanks for reading. More drawings and words soon.



XO

KBB